BOSTON — The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is offering free bus service for the next two years as advocates push for similar programs statewide.
The new program, which got underway Monday, will be funded with a mix of federal pandemic relief money, including American Rescue Plan Act funds. All of the system's bus lines, except for the Boston shuttle, will be free of charge.
In a statement, MVRTA spokesperson Niorka Mendez said the free bus service will "attract new riders, increase patronage of our local businesses, offer economic relief to families that rely on our service, and connect people to jobs and other economic opportunities."
The transit authority, which serves Lawrence, Haverhill, Andover, North Andover, Methuen and Newburyport, began testing the waters with free rides in 2019 when then-Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera put up $225,000 to drop fare collections on three routes in the city's downtown for two years.
MVRTA Administrator Noah Berger estimates that at least 76 cents of every dollar the regional transit system collects in fares is used to collect the money.
Lawmakers representing the region back the MVRTA's decision to make bus rides free, and say it will improve the lives of thousands of people.
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said public transit is a lifeline for many low-income residents to get to work, school and do their shopping. He said lifting fares will help people living on the margins keep more of their money.
"Low-income residents are especially reliant on these local bus routes and removing fares is one more way we can provide families with financial relief and help them get to their jobs and other obligations," Vargas said. "It will also increase ridership long-term, which is necessary for a robust economy."
The rollout of the fare-free service in the Merrimack Valley comes as transit advocates and some lawmakers are pushing to make Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus rides free in order to cut travel times, improve service and ease the burden on low-income riders. MBTA buses serve the Boston area, as well as the North Shore.
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers are considering several proposals that would either require free bus service on the MBTA or a study to gauge its costs and benefits. The T has made several Boston bus routes free for the next two years as part of a pilot project testing the impact on travel times, reliability and ridership.
MBTA officials say fare-free buses would allow all-door boarding, which eases congestion and speeds up service, but have pointed out that it would come with a cost. The transit agency estimates that making all of its bus routes fare-free would cost about $60 million a year.
Roughly a third of the T's revenue comes from fares on subways, ferries and buses.
While the transit agency received a massive influx of federal pandemic aid, state economists have warned that it could face a structural deficit going forward.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu backs the plan, saying recently that "it will better connect our communities, increase ridership, and ease congestion for all our residents."
The T fare-free bus program is funded with a $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the state Legislature as part of a pandemic relief bill.
Other regional transit agencies are also testing plans to provide free bus service.
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority tapped into federal pandemic relief funds to provide fare-free bus service on all of its routes last year.
Several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, are debating zero-fare public transportation.
In Congress, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Ed Markey have filed a $5 billion proposal to provide grants to help public transit systems offer free rides.
A recent MassINC Survey Center poll found that roughly 79% of voters support creating fare discounts for low-income public transit riders, while a smaller percentage, 71%, support for free buses in low-income neighborhoods.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.