DANVERS — The head of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said any decisions regarding discipline against the Danvers High School boys' hockey team will be doled out locally and not by the MIAA.
Executive Director Bob Baldwin called the allegations of racist, homophobic and antisemitic behavior against the team "hurtful" and said it "leaves me speechless." But he indicated that the MIAA would not impose any sanctions.
"While decisions on discipline related to incidents on the local level are within the authority of local officials and school districts, we expect all member schools and athletes to comply with the highest standards of good behavior and respect for fellow athletes and coaches on an off the field," Baldwin wrote in a statement Wednesday.
Officials in Danvers have been under fire for their handling of accusations of physical and sexual abuse against some members of the 2019-20 hockey team. Endicott College announced Monday that it would ban the team from playing at its rink, and a School Committee member has called for placing Superintendent Lisa Dana on administrative leave over her handling of the situation.
Athletic Director Andrew St. Pierre did not return a phone message Wednesday about what the loss of rink time at Endicott means for the upcoming hockey season — just a few weeks away — but the varsity team's online schedule, last updated Nov. 10, lists home games at the Essex Sports Center rink in Middleton.
A player on the 2019-20 team accused teammates of striking him in the face with a plastic sex toy while being physically restrained because he refused to shout a racial slur as part of the locker room ritual, "Hard R" Fridays. The player said he was also touched inappropriately after being told to strip naked on "Gay Tuesday."
School officials, Danvers police and an outside investigator looked into the boy's claims, but officials refused to release full details of the abuse.
Baldwin said the MIAA Board of Directors last month approved two pilot programs to address incidents of bias, harassment and bullying and to "foster an atmosphere of diversity, equity and inclusion."
"We are confident that this aggressive training and reporting program will assist member schools in preventing and addressing future incidents," Baldwin said.
Danvers officials have acknowledged that the reported behavior of the hockey players fits into a "broader pattern" that permeates the community.
In a statementTuesday, town and school officials detailed a long list of incidents over the past few years, including allegations of racial profiling at a local business; an apparent noose left outside a local church; an investigation into racist and homophobic behavior last year by student athletes; a Confederate flag flown downtown as part of a political rally; a swastika discovered in the woods behind the middle school; and racist, homophobic and antisemitic graffiti found in a student bathroom Monday at the Holten Richmond Middle School.
"Hateful behavior has no place in our Danvers Schools or any place in our community,"' the statement reads. "It will not be tolerated. We implore the community to help us in recommitting to kindness and dignity."
The statement was signed by School Committee Chair Eric Crane, Human Rights and Inclusion Committee Chair Dutrochet Djoko, Dana and Town Manager Steve Bartha.
The Danvers Human Rights and Inclusion Committee is scheduled to hold a virtual event at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, titled, "Tell Me The Truth: Exploring the Heart of Cross-Racial Conversations."
The School Committee also plans to meet in executive session Monday, Nov. 15, to take up the motion from committee member Robin Doherty that the superintendent be put on leave.