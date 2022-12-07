BEVERLY — A Middle School student was struck by a vehicle yesterday while walking on the Beverly High School Campus.
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the 100 Sohier Road campus.
Responding officers located the male student who was suffering from upper body injuries after being struck while walking along an access road on the campus.
Officers and firefighters performed first aid before the 5th grade youth was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital
The adult male driver of the vehicle, a Ford sedan, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.
The accident remains under investigation by Beverly Police, but no charges are expected.
Superintendent Suzanne Charochak has been in contact with the student’s family and was able to report the boy was in stable condition Wednesday night.