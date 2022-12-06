This year’s Middle Street Walk in Gloucester will jam so many elements of the holiday season into one day — it’s dizzying, mindboggling.
The Middle Street Walk comes but once a year as it celebrates Middle Street, the historic center of Gloucester, and the coming of the holiday season.
“It’s our one little chance, our time to shine,” Middle Street Walk Committee Chair Gloria Parsons said. “It’s just once a year.”
It was 24 years ago when the Middle Street Walk began and it’s grown with each holiday season.
“Middle Street is the historic center of Gloucester and we wanted to offer everything that’s available as part of the walk,” she said.
And there’s lots of attractions, things to do and places to see along the roughly half-mile stretch of Middle Street. Middle Street Walk committee is made of about a dozen organizations — two museums, three churches and a temple, the Sawyer Free library, arts advocates and educators — all that lend a special touch to the day’s offerings.
Parson said the pandemic hit hard and last year’s abbreviated return came minus the music.
“We had no music and it really hurt. This year, we have all of music back and we’re expecting a great turnout.”
As promised, there will be plenty of music — from Trinity Church’s Bell choir (11 a.m.), Cape Ann Big Band (11 a.m.), “Reset Button” Brass Band (1 – 4 p.m.) to Jambalaya Brass strolling around Middle Street during the day.
Virtually all Middle Street Walk events, activities, concerts are free to the public, with few exceptions such as the popular Fish Chowder luncheon at the Unitarian Universalist Church mid-day.
“We wanted to keep everything free,” she said.
Each organization involved in the Middle Street Walk brings their own special touch to the event, Parsons said,
All of the houses of worship — three churches and a temple — offer up history and community during the Middle Street Walk. Scheduled are holiday sing-a-longs, cookie walks, holiday and other seasonal fair and sales, ornament-making workshops, a Chanukah talk, a children’s choir concert and tours of the historic churches on the route.
City Hall will be one focal point of the walk as home to the annual Gingerbread House Contest that’s a longstanding favorite, Parson said. City Hall will also feature representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution, MassSave, Phyllis A. Marine Association and Gloucester Community Development. Besides tours of the City Hall tower, there will be a GHS Drama Club bake sale and kids’ crafts there.
Cape Ann Museum will not only be open with free admission, but it will host a number of art and holiday activities as part of the Middle Street Walk celebration. In addition to Folly Cove Designer inspired art activity and card-making, CAM will offer a shadow puppet story time, tours of the 1804 Captain Elias Davis House decorated for the season and a light-bending Prisms Demonstration.
At 4 p.m., CAM’s parking lot will be turned into a canvas of sorts as “Brighter Ignited: An Illuminated Public Art Experience,” an illuminated mobile art exhibit designed by artist Tova Speter and presented by the Jewish Arts Collaborative, will actively encourage people to engage, connect and play. The super-size interactive light display features illuminated artwork by hundreds of participants from local communities.
The day of seasonal celebration will culminates with the Lobster Trap Tree Lighting between 4:30 and 5 p.m. in the Police Station Plaza.
New this year is the YMCA of the North Shore presentation of “Holiday Delights” Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., at the American Legion, 8 Washington St.
IF YOU GO
MIDDLE STREET WALK
Saturday, Dec. 10,
10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Annual celebration at the center of Gloucester’s historic district with tours, music, trolley rides, food, fun and more.
Event schedule and more: www.middlestreetwalk.org