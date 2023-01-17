MIDDLETON — A blaze destroyed a family’s home on Bixby Avenue in Middleton Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at a single-family home at 14 Bixby Ave. shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of heavy black smoke in the area near the back of Market Basket Plaza, Middleton fire Chief Douglas LeColst said.
“Part of the problem is where the house was located. It was in close proximity to some industrial buildings that were closed because it was a weekend, so there wasn't really anybody around to report the incident,” LeColst said.
Windy weather made battling the heavy flames a bit difficult, he said.
“Fortunately, the crews did a great job and were able to knock it down pretty quickly,” he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 5 p.m., according to LeColst. No one was injured.
The family of five, including three children, wasn’t home at the time of the fire, LeColst said. With the house now deemed a total loss, Crystal Steel at 50 Log Bridge Road is accepting donations of clothing and other items to help the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
