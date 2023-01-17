MIDDLETON — A blaze sparked by a pellet stove destroyed a family’s home on Bixby Avenue in Middleton Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at a single-family home at 14 Bixby Ave. shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of heavy black smoke in the area near the back of Market Basket Plaza, Middleton fire Chief Douglas LeColst said.
“Part of the problem is where the house was located. It was in close proximity to some industrial buildings that were closed because it was a weekend, so there wasn't really anybody around to report the incident,” LeColst said.
Windy weather made battling the heavy flames a bit difficult, he said.
“Fortunately, the crews did a great job and were able to knock it down pretty quickly,” he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 5 p.m., according to LeColst. No one was injured.
The family of five, including three children, wasn’t home at the time of the fire, LeColst said. With the house now deemed a total loss, Crystal Steel at 50 Log Bridge Road is accepting donations of clothing and other items to help the family.
The fire started in a chimney that was venting a pellet stove within the home, the State Fire Marshal's office said in a statement.
“Most chimney fires occur due to a build up of creosote, which is a tarry by-product of burning wood,” LeColst said in the statement. “If you use a fireplace, wood stove or pellet stove, please have your chimney and flue professionally inspected and cleaned each year. Burn only dry, seasoned hardwood to reduce creosote accumulation. And when you dispose of the ashes, place them in a metal cannister with a tight outside and away from the home – never in the trash.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.