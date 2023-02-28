MIDDLETON — Police held a catalytic converter etching event Saturday to help catch thieves who steal the pricey car parts from Middleton residents.
The event was the first of its kind in the area and was held at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department headquarters in partnership with Sheriff Kevin Coppinger. Crews etched unique serial numbers using CatEtch kits on dozens of Middleton residents’ catalytic converters so that if they are ever removed, police can determine if they were stolen.
The vehicles were also labeled with stickers, indicating that the converters have been cataloged, to deter thieves further.
“This is something that can happen anywhere,” Middleton police Chief William Sampson said. “Rich neighborhoods, poor neighborhoods, it doesn’t matter. Someone can come up and steal it within 10 minutes.”
Catalytic converters turn toxic gases into exhaust emissions and are located on the underside of vehicles. Some are easier to get than others and stolen more often, like the ones on Ford-F series trucks, Jeeps, Honda CR-Vs or other cars that are higher off the ground, according to CARFAX.
These converters contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium that thieves can sell illegally to scrap dealers to make a quick buck. For car owners, the part can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to replace.
Catalytic converter thefts have increased 1,215% since the start of the pandemic, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Massachusetts lawmakers also recently passed an emergency bill that requires more strict recordkeeping of the sales of these devices and harsher penalties for those who steal them.
The superintendent of the Middleton Jail has spoken with prisoners who were criminally charged with stealing these parts, Coppinger said. It’s helped Essex County law enforcement understand what kinds of cars or converters thieves look for and why, he added.
“I’m a big proponent of prevention. That’s what the chief is trying to do here,” Coppinger said. “We’re supporting local law enforcement, we’re supporting the townspeople and I’m sure if police make some arrests from this, they’ll look to prosecute. We’ll keep room open here at the jail so those people can pay their debt to society.”
Sampson said he hopes to hold more of these days for Middleton residents about once a month, and Coppinger is looking to help other local communities do the same.
“It’s good because we’ve got the facility, it’s easy for us to do and we can support the towns in prevention,” Coppinger said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.