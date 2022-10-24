Middleton Jail remains in lockdown after a fight sent two inmates and two officers to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday.
The fight started between two inmates in a residential unit of the jail shortly after 10:30 a.m. that day, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said. Seven inmates were involved in the fight by the time it was broken up.
“It was quickly brought under control by responding officers,” Coppinger said. “Officers on that floor did call for help and response teams responded.”
Two inmates who had received lacerations during the ordeal were brought to a local hospital. As were two officers who were injured while helping to break up the fight.
The officers and inmates all sustained minor injuries. They were quickly treated and released from the hospital, Coppinger said.
“It was nothing serious, thank God,” he said.
The injured inmates were brought back to Middleton Jail. Three shanks were discovered by officers during a search of their unit after the fight broke out, Coppinger said.
The jail will remain in lockdown over the next few days while officials conduct a facility-wide search to see if there are any more hidden weapons.
“We do these periodically anyway. We’re going to do one now while everybody’s locked in,” Coppinger said. “We’ll reopen as soon as we complete that task.”
Fights between inmates do happen on occasion at the facility, Coppinger said. But recovering multiple weapons is “a bit outside of the norm,” he added.
“That's why we're taking the extra precautions by doing the facility-wide shakedown to make sure there's no other weapons hidden in the facility,” he said.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
