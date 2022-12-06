MIDDLETON — A Middleton man who is on probation in a child pornography case is now charged with raping a woman at his home last Friday.
James V. Morrissey, 26, of 6 Woodland Road, pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment on Monday in Salem District Court.
He's being held without bail pending a hearing on Dec. 19 to determine whether his release poses a danger to anyone.
According to a statement of the case, a woman was visiting Morrissey's home with a mutual friend on Friday. After drinking and smoking some marijuana, the woman fell asleep, then awoke to find Morrissey's hand between her legs, she told police.
In an interview with police after his arrest, Morrissey allegedly admitted to "scratching" the woman's leg and said he believed she was awake and consented to his actions.
Morrissey, according to the court filing, is currently a Level 1 sex offender, deemed at lowest risk of reoffending.