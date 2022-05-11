MIDDLETON — The annual Middleton Town Meeting whipped through a series of budget and spending requests Tuesday night, approving a $43.3 million budget for fiscal 2023.
Moderator Barbara Piselli mentioned the Bruins playoff and promised to get residents out as quickly as possible. She later said it may have been the quickest Town Meeting in Middleton history.
The meeting took 35 minutes — and would have been even shorter but for a minor blunder at the end, when someone noticed that an article covering capital improvements had misstated the total amount by $20,000, requiring a re-vote.
The only question came from a resident questioning a series of salary increases that were being proposed.
Town Administrator Andrew Sheehan explained that the town had brought in the Collins Center at UMass Boston to conduct a review comparing salaries of non-union employees with comparable area towns, including Boxford, Hamilton, Ipswich, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown, and several others, and recommended some adjudgments.
(The number of hours worked by the town clerk and assistant town clerk is also increasing).
A significant portion of the warrant was combined into two consent agendas, covering spending approvals that are not considered controversial, as well as some updates and amendments to the Masconomet Regional school agreement.
The entire meeting is available to view on the town’s website.
