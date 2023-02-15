BOSTON — A loophole in the state's new millionaires' tax allowing wealthy married couples to avoid the levy could cost the state up to $600 million in lost revenue, according to a new report.
The report by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, a left-leaning think-tank, found that could reduce the amount of revenue the state collects from the new 4% surtax by about one-fifth, ranging from a low of $200 million to up to $600 million a year in funding.
That's because Massachusetts is among a handful of states that allow married couples to file state tax returns separately, even if they filed jointly on their federal returns. Mass. Budget said that "incentivizes" wealthy couples to file their state taxes separately to reduce their obligations under the new tax.
"Voters in Massachusetts decided in November that people with the highest incomes should pay a larger share in taxes to support our infrastructure and schools," said Phineas Baxandall, the group's policy director. "Paying their fair share doesn’t mean using loopholes to avoid their taxes."
Baxandall said the state Legislature can "easily fix" the loophole by requiring state income tax filers to match their federal filing status.
"Lawmakers aren’t going to want to tell their constituents that the ballot question they just approved won’t fully deliver its investments because legislators failed to close a simple tax loophole," Baxandall said. "This should be easy."
Question 1, which was approved by 52% of Massachusetts voters in the Nov. 8 election, amended the state Constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million. That’s in addition to the state’s 5% personal income tax rate.
The money collected from the tax is supposed to be earmarked for transportation and education, but questions have lingered about whether the Legislature could divert the money for other budgetary purposes.
A report by the Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis estimated the state will collect about $1.3 billion in 2023 from the roughly 26,000 wealthy households that will likely be subject to the surtax. Other estimates had suggested as much as $2 billion a year from the new tax.
Because the tax was approved as an amendment to the state Constitution, the Legislature can’t change the law with a simple majority vote.
Lawmakers can still make changes to state laws impacting the new surtax, and several proposals have been filed for the upcoming two-year session.
A proposal filed by Rep. Jim O’Day, D-West Boylston, and Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, calls for updating the state’s tax codes to require taxpayers to claim the same filing category on their state income tax returns as they do on their federal returns.
Supporters of the tax argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up more money for fixing roads and bridges, and funding for public schools. Critics say the tax will drive away the wealthy, impact businesses' and retirees and hurt the state’s competitiveness.
The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a conservative group that opposed the tax, criticized lawmakers for trying to close the loophole, saying it will force wealthy families to flee the state.
"Before lawmakers could figure out how to spend the money from this new tax hike, or how it will negatively impact our state’s economic competitiveness, some lawmakers are looking to supercharge the income tax surcharge by adding further restrictions," said MassFiscal spokesman Paul Craney said.
"These lawmakers want to return to the day of Taxachusetts as soon as possible and this tax along with their legislation does just that," he added.
