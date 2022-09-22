SALISBURY — The North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau recently announced the local organizations that will be receiving a total of $38,000 in mini-grant funding as part of its mission to encourage the 34 cities and towns of Essex County as a tourism destination.
Members, local chambers of commerce, destination marketing organizations, supporters of tourism, and legislators gathered Sept. 9 at the Maria Miles Visitor Center located on I-95 South (exit 90) to celebrate the tourism and hospitality industries that drive the local economy.
“We are happy to assist in these multimedia projects designed to draw more visitors to north of Boston,” said Executive Director Nancy Gardella. “Our organization and members have been working tirelessly before, during, and after the pandemic to bring individual travelers and group tours to Essex County. We look forward to recognizing these champions in our industry.”
The visitors bureau is providing a portion of its funding from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism as mini-grants to its member partners to further their marketing efforts:
- Amesbury Chamber of Commerce — Amesbury Oktoberfest
- Destination Salem — 2022 Salem Haunted Happenings 40th Anniversary brochure
- Discover Gloucester — Autumn in Gloucester promotion
- Museum of Old Newbury — Old Newbury for a New Generation Fall Marketing Campaign
- Newburyport Art Association — Promotions for NAA Fall Exhibitions
- The Trustees – Crane Estate — Castle Hill interpretive sign renewal
- Topsfield Fair — Marketing of Megafold brochure
- Essex National Heritage Commission, Inc. — Discover & Explore the Essex National Heritage Area permanent exhibition at the Salem Armory Visitor Center
- Marblehead Chamber of Commerce — 2022-2023 Marblehead Visitor Guide and Map reprint
- Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce — Welcome Merrimack Valley Business & Consumer Directory and Visitor Guide
- Wenham Museum — New logo, print and marketing launch