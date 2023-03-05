DANVERS — A Danvers woman who has been trying to build a career as a social media influencer with inspirational videos may have taken things a bit too far when she recorded herself firing shots into her ex-partner's shirt last year.
Now Ashley Drew, 30, is spending the next nine months on unsupervised probation, after admitting Thursday there was sufficient evidence to convict her of possessing a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Drew, a former preschool worker who bills herself online as "mompreneur' and the founder of an inspirational promotion and marketing business by "Yours Drewly" and "Drewly Inspired," posted a video on TikTok depicting the incident outside her 2 Larrabee Ave. home.
Police believe the video was recorded sometime after the breakup with her partner of three years, a breakup that also involved her obtaining a restraining order.
Her former partner went to police in May, some time after learning about the video, which had been removed from TikTok but was still visible on Facebook at the time.
The video depicted Drew throwing a white shirt into a fire pit, then later showed her shooting the same shirt as it hung over a gap in a backyard fence. Those scenes were intercut with various "inspo"-style quotes, according to a police report.
Drew's ex said the shirt was the one she wore when the two became engaged.
Police noted that the home was in a residential neighborhood.
Officers investigating the incident tried to locate the gun. After speaking with Drew, her father and her boyfriend, police were given a BB gun, which, they said in their report, they do not believe was the gun used in the video.
However, due to the passage of time between the recording of the video, the ex-partner's report, and an application for a search warrant, a magistrate would not issue that warrant, according to a police report.
Prosecutor Vincent Yadgood said that Drew's lack of any prior record and willingness to take responsibility for a "reckless, ill-advised" decision were considerations in reaching the agreement.
He said he was willing to give Drew "an opportunity to right her own ship."
Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser took some further persuasion, as she asked about the proximity of other homes.
Drew's lawyer, Rocco DeFilippis, said none of the other neighbors appeared to be aware of the shots being fired.
He also told the judge that the video was in the context of leaving what Drew said was an abusive relationship.
"This does not represent who she is," said DeFilippis, who called it a "momentary lapse in judgment."
If Drew obeys the conditions of the agreement, including no possession of firearms, and stays out of further trouble, the charges will be dismissed in nine months.