DANVERS — Local mothers are standing up to a group of young teens who have been harassing employees at the High Street McDonald’s over the last two weeks.
The group of roughly four to six kids arrive on their bikes at the fast food chain most weekday afternoons after school gets out. They’re rude to the employees, including mocking one worker’s stutter, and have ripped down posters showing security camera photos of them in the restaurant.
Police have increased their patrol of the area, Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said. Two officers are now assigned to be at the restaurant between 2 and 2:30 p.m., and the force is working with local schools to identify the members of the group.
“Hopefully, we can identify some of them and have a conversation with them and with their parents, and hopefully change their behavior,” Lovell said.
Four Danvers residents went down to the restaurant Thursday afternoon between 3 and 5 p.m. to be on the lookout for the kids and, if needed, talk to them about why their behavior is wrong.
“The thing about anybody who’s being harassed by a bully is that all it takes is one person to stand up,” said Valeria Kenny, a Danvers resident who encouraged other locals to join her at the McDonald’s. “I can’t stand a bully.”
“We’re here because we’re concerned citizens,” added Ellen O’Neil, who joined Kenny at the McDonald’s Thursday. “These kids get caught up with the wrong group and feel pressured to go along with the crowd.”
The group of kids didn’t show up Thursday, but Kenny plans to go back Friday afternoon.
“My heart kind of goes out for these kids,” she said. “There’s something going on that’s not usual. I believe there’s no such thing as a bad kid, but there are kids who make bad decisions.’
A group of young teens have also been known to pull dangerous stunts on their bikes in the middle of traffic in town, sometimes nearly causing accidents between vehicles or almost getting hit themselves.
It’s not clear if these are the same kids causing trouble at McDonald’s. But for both groups, Kenny said she hopes they reflect on their actions. She doesn’t want to see these kids get hurt from driving dangerously now or when they get their license, she said. Nor does she want them to think it’s OK to harass other people.
“Part of being a kid is learning lessons that you take into adulthood and learning the consequences for things that you do,” she said.
“When you do these things as an adult, the consequences are greater.”
