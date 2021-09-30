BEVERLY — The Montserrat College of Art Class of 2020 will finally get its due this week.
The college will hold a commencement ceremony for last year's graduating class on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at The Cabot in Beverly. The public is invited to attend.
The class officially graduated in May of 2020 and received their diplomas in the mail, but the college was unable to hold a commencement ceremony due to the pandemic.
"We are looking forward to celebrating this class with the faculty and staff," Montserrat College President Kurt Steinberg said in a press release. "They worked hard to pursue their paths to degree completion and we were sorry we were unable to hold a ceremony to acknowledge their accomplishments. We are very excited to be able to welcome them back to campus and offer them this very important milestone."
The day will feature the traditional march from the Hardie Building with caps and gowns, and banners and bagpipers. The celebration at The Cabot, at 286 Cabot St., will be livestreamed on the college's website.
The keynote speaker will be Michael Bobbitt, executive director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Rebecca Jones was chosen by the class to be the student speaker, and the faculty speaker will be Len Thomas-Vickory. Steinberg and Academic Dean Brian Pellinen will also speak.
Following the ceremony, graduates and their guests will be welcomed back to the Hardie Building to view the senior exhibition.