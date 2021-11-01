The chairman of the Montserrat College of Art board of trustees died Sunday after a driver struck him and two other bicyclists on a road in Texas.
Kent Wosepka, 51, who lived in Hamilton, was airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, in critical condition after the accident on Saturday. He was pronounced dead on Sunday at approximately 1:20 p.m., according to the Texas Highway Patrol.
Another Hamilton resident, Elizabeth Anne O'Brien, 54, was also injured in the crash. She was in serious condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
A third cyclist, Barbara Ferrell, 59, of Santa Rosa, California, was in serious condition at Kingswood Emergency Hospital in Kingswood, Texas.
The three were among a group of six cyclists traveling east on Farm-to-Market Road No. 787 on Saturday just after 11 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape "failed to control their speed and struck three pedal cyclists," according to a press release from the Texas Highway Patrol.
The driver, Michael Weaver, 66, of Votaw, Texas, was not injured. Sgt. Erik Burse of Texas Highway Patrol said Monday that no charges had been filed yet against the driver but said the incident is still under investigation.
The crash took place about three miles east of Rye, Texas, which is about four miles outside of Houston.
Montserrat College of Art President Kurt Steinberg said the Beverly school's community was "heartbroken" by the loss of Wosepka, who joined the college's board of trustees in 2017 and became board chair in 2020.
"He loved serving as a trustee and was a constant presence at every important meeting and function," Steinberg said. "He will be deeply missed and very warmly remembered."
Wosepka served on several committees at Montserrat, including as chair of the investment committee, which Steinberg said helped to grow the college's endowment and "set the college up for future success." Wosepka was also a member of the school's strategic planning committee.
Wosepka was a retired partner at Goldman Sachs, according to his LinkedIn page. In addition to his volunteer work at Montserrat, he was a treasurer and director at Essex County Greenbelt Association and treasurer/director of The Good Listening Project in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore area.
Wosepka was an "artist and a father" who painted in oils and was "almost always smudged with paint, bicycle grease or dirt," according to his website, kentwosepka.com.
"He is inspired by life on the North Shore, his enthusiastic children and by movement," his website said.