BEVERLY — Montserrat College of Art has elected a new chair of the board of trustees following the death of its former chair in a bicycle accident last month.
Mercedes Sherrod Evans, who joined the Montserrat board of trustees in 2020 and most recently served as a vice chair, will succeed Kent Wosepka, who died on Oct. 31 after he and five others were hit by a car while on a cross-country bicycle trip in Texas.
“For those of us who worked with Kent even for a short period of time we really miss his presence,” Evans said. “He was an extremely enthusiastic and dedicated supporter of Montserrat. He leaves a big hole for the college.”
Evans is an attorney who lives in Cambridge and has spent a good part of her career working in affirmative action and diversity compliance. She retired in 2018 as the chief diversity officer for Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. She also served in similar positions for Tufts University and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.
Evans said she became involved in Montserrat through her connection with Montserrat College of Art President Kurt Steinberg, who worked at Massachusetts College of Art and Design before coming to the Beverly school in 2018.
At a time when many colleges are facing financial problems due to declining enrollment, Evans said Montserrat is in its strongest position in its 50 years of existence. The college has about 370 students and 70 faculty members and is located in downtown Beverly. It offers studio concentrations in such areas as graphic design, painting, illustration, and animation and interactive media.
Evans said Steinberg has increased fundraising by more than 50% and that the college has a solid retention rate of students.
“There’s beginning to be a real appreciation for the creative economy and its importance to the community and the world,” Evans said. “We’re a really small school but that has its benefits. The education is really individualized and we have a strong faculty. I’m very enthusiastic.”
Like all colleges, Evans said Montserrat is placing an increased emphasis on diversity and inclusion. She said the school recently hired four new faculty members; two are people of color and three are women. Montserrat is looking to increase its financial aid in an effort to bring more diverse students to campus, she said.
Evans said an accreditation team that recently visited the college was impressed with the “unity of the community.”
“They got a real sense of community from the trustees all the way down to the students,” she said. “They got a real sense of who we are and where we’re going.”
Evans has a law degree from Boston College Law School, a bachelor of arts from the University of Pennsylvania College for Women, and has received certificates in dispute resolution and human resource management from UMass Boston. She is the past chair of the Cambridge Human Rights Commission and past president of the Cambridge, Arlington and Belmont Bar Associations, among several other affiliations.
Steinberg said Evans will help Montserrat reach the next level of its recently adopted strategic plan, which he said places a priority on “people, equity and diversity.”
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our chair Kent Wosepka and have enormous gratitude for his time as the college’s board chair,” Steinberg said in a press release. “I know that Mercedes will continue to follow the progressive path set by Kent during his tenure and look forward to working beside her as chair.”
