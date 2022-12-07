BEVERLY — Montserrat College of Art has named academic dean Brian Pellinen as the college's interim president starting in January.
Pellinen will take over on an interim basis for Kurt Steinberg, who announced in October that he is leaving as Montserrat College president to become the chief operating officer of the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
Pellinen has served as academic dean at Montserrat since 2017 and was also an associate dean at the college from 2005 to 2009. He has served in academic leadership positions for 22 years, including at Endicott College, Nashua Community College and Northern New Mexico College.
Montserrat College said in a press release that Pellinen's experience "makes him an ideal candidate to lead the college at this time." The college credited Steinberg and Pellinen with leading Montserrat through the challenges of COVID-19, landing grants and gifts that increased internship and mentorship, and developing a new strategic plan that led to the hiring of new full-time faculty members and the creation of new areas of study.
Montserrat was ranked for the first time by the U.S. News and World Report guide to the country's best colleges, in the "North Region" and "Social Mobility" categories, according to the college.
"Please know that the experienced leadership team now in place is fully prepared to work with Brian to continue to keep the college on track by increasing enrollment, raising scholarship funds for students, and increasing academic options and opportunities," Montserrat Board Chair Sherrod Evans said.
The college said Pellinen will serve as interim president pending the appointmet of its next president. A search committee will be formed to interview search firms and begin a national search, the college said.
Steinberg has been president at Montserrat since 2018. The college is located in downtown Beverly has about 375 students.