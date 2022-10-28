BEVERLY — The Montserrat College of Art is in search of a new leader, while Peabody Essex Museum is no longer in need.
The Beverly-based visual art and design college announced Friday morning that Kurt Steinberg, leader since 2018, will step down in January. He’s been tapped by PEM, in neighboring Salem, to be their new chief operating officer.
“It is with a sense of accomplishment and sadness that I depart this wonderful college which is such an important cultural driver on the North Shore,” Steinberg said in an announcement. “Despite COVID, the community has accomplished much, and many initiatives are underway that will benefit Montserrat College of Art for many years to come. I plan to be a strong supporter of Montserrat well into the future.”
Steinberg will take over at Peabody Essex for Robert Monk, who recently retired as COO after a tenure as the museum’s director of facilities, according to the museum.
“Dr. Steinberg has been an exceptional leader of Montserrat during unprecedented times, including the worldwide pandemic and the loss of our former Board Chair, Kent Wosepka, to a bicycle accident,” said Mercedes Sherrod Evans, chair of Montserrat’s Board of Trustees. “Kurt led the college with enthusiasm, skill and great affection for the Montserrat community. He will be sorely missed, but we wish him well as he moves on to his next chapter.”
Prior to his tenure at Montserrat, Steinberg was interim president and executive vice president at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design for 12 years. He helped transform the campus through $160 million of capital investment as well as overseeing operational and recruitment improvements that helped secure MassArt’s future in Boston.
Steinberg will remain at Montserrat until mid-January. An interim president will be appointed by the trustees before the end of the year.
