BEVERLY — The Moody Blues may have hung up their rock and roll shoes in 2018 following the retirement of late founding member Graeme Edge, but the band’s spirit very much carries on via John Lodge, the band’s bass player.
Lodge will bring that spirit to The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m.
Last year represented the 55th anniversary of the band’s seminal 1967 outing “Days of Future Passed,” considered by many to be one the earliest concept albums by an English prog-rock band. It represented a wholesale change in the group’s sound, from being an R&B-heavy covers band to an outfit leaning into more complex originals following the departure of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick and the arrival of Lodge and Justin Hayward. The album sold 1.16 million copies in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.
For the 77-year-old bassist, revisiting “Days” by playing the album on tour is a way of honoring his old group’s legacy, along with the memory of his late friend Edge, who passed away in 2021 from metastatic cancer.
“I had this idea of celebrating the anniversary (of “Days”) so I went to see Graeme and he really liked if I would record him reciting the poetry [on the album],” Lodge recalled. “I told him I wanted to film him as well, so he could be an integral part of ‘Days of Future Passed’ because, ‘Breathe deep, the gathering gloom’ is historic and gigantic. He said he would love to because he wanted to keep the Moody Blues music alive as well, just like I do. I told him he’d always have a place on stage with me. I recorded and filmed him and he’ll be featured on stage as well. As you know, Graeme passed away, so he never got to see it. But his family will and it will be great.”
Lodge may be touring under his own name, but the Birmingham, England native is very much carrying on the Moody Blues legacy. Backing the Birmingham native is his 10,000 Light Years Band, featuring Alan Hewitt (music director/keyboards), Billy Ashbaugh (drums), Duffy King (guitar) and Jason Charboneau (cello). Also participating is Jon Davison, current Yes frontman and Lodge’s son-in-law, who will join the band for special renditions of “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon.”
For Lodge, the set list set up allows him to look back 55 years-plus to that week in 1967 when he, Edge, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas and Hayward “...came out with an album that changed our lives forever.”
“I’m really excited about this tour,” Lodge said. “The show is in two parts. The first one will be basically classic Moody Blues songs and tributes to the guys in the band. The second part will be the complete ‘Days of Future Passed.’”
IF YOU GO
John Lodge of the Moody Blues performs "Days of Future Passed"
Friday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m.
The Cabot
286 Cabot St, Beverly