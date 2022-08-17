DANVERS — Police say there have been multiple sightings of a bear in town this morning.
A post to the Danvers Police Department Facebook page said sightings were reported Wednesday morning in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street.
No indication was given if it might be the same bear that was spotted over a week ago crossing Route 114 early on a Sunday morning. That bear was seen near Center Street, Green Street and West Street later in the morning.
Police said the Massachusetts Environmental Police also responded to the sightings Wednesday, and they urged residents to secure any sources of food — like bird feeders, pet food and trash — and supervise small children and pets in the area.
They also directed residents to check www.mass.gov/bears for more guidance.