BEVERLY — A three-alarm fire has rendered a three-story apartment building on Trask Court a total loss, with two buildings attached to it also taking heavy damage from an hours-long firefight Thursday night into Friday morning.
More than 30 residents were impacted by the blaze, which started in a second-floor unit at 15 Trask Court, according to Beverly fire Capt. Jon Palm. The first call, a central station alarm, came in just after 7 p.m.
"Due to the construction of those types of apartments, there's a lot of void spaces and pipe chases, so the fire seemed to get a little ahead of the crews on the scene," Palm said. "They thought they had it... and it didn't sneak up on them but poked its head on the right side wall."
The building contains six units. It's separated from neighboring 20 Trask Court by a firewall, and another firewall further separates that building from 25 Trask Court to the other side.
Those firewalls did their jobs Thursday night, Palm said, but the other two buildings still took some damage from the fight.
"15 is a total loss," Palm said. "20 suffered significant smoke and water damage, and 25 had slight smoke damage."
A tenant of 15 Trask Court was injured via smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital, Palm said. Two dogs and a cat were killed in the fire, but there were no other injuries to humans and no reported injuries to firefighters.
That said, a lot of firefighters worked the scene and backed up Beverly's stations as the fight carried on into Friday morning, according to Palm.
"We had Danvers, Hamilton, Manchester, Peabody, Wenham and Topsfield on scene," Palm said. "Then we had Ipswich, Lynn and Middleton providing mutual aid."
The fire doesn't seem suspicious, but further details and confirmation of the cause are pending an investigation aided by the state fire marshal's office, according to Palm.
The Red Cross is helping all those impacted by the fire, Palm said, and Rehab Five was also out throughout the fire providing support to firefighters.