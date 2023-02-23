For some, the game of Cribbage is in the DNA. Or so it seems, as the card game has a huge following across the North Shore and Merrimack Valley.
Cribbage leagues, formal or impromptu tournament can be found — in any given week — in places such as the Magnolia Library in Gloucester, Shea’s Restaurant in Essex and Knights of Columbus halls.
The city of Salem even has its own Cribbage tournament and championship every year and has for the past 27 years, according to tourney director Steve Dibble, former councilor and candidate in the upcoming special election to fill the mayoral vacancy left by Kim Driscoll’s departure for state government.
Dibble said the Cribbage Championship of Salem has grown so much it’s had to move to a bigger venue this year after last year’s overwhelming turnout.
“That first year, we had about 18 people. It just keeps on growing.”
Last year, some would-be players couldn’t join in due to the venue’s size.
“The capacity by the fire code was 80 people and we turned away 21 more who couldn’t play,” he said.
“When we first started running the tournament, we ran it at the old Senior Center... after a couple years there, we moved it to Winter Island Park for 20 years or so.”
In recent years, the tournament has been held in local restaurants, and the Knights of Columbus Hall. This year, the tourney moves to Village Tavern where Dibble says there will plenty elbow-room for 120 players or more.
“It’s like a ‘Tour of Salem’ — every year we pick a different restaurant, in downtown or at least Salem. I have three or four that want to host it now as well.”
The City of Salem Cribbage Championship is a one-day, double elimination tourney, with lots of prizes, trophies. All the boards are uniform, identical and made by Salem High School students, Dibble said. It cost $10 to play and registrations can be made the Salem Parks and Rec website.
“There’s a lot of places scattered all over the North Shore that have cribbage tournaments... at different bars, I know the VFW here has a cribbage league — it’s a popular game.”
Since last November every Tuesday night at Shea’s Riverside Restaurant & Bar on Main Street, Essex, has been Cribbage Tournament night. The tourney will wrap up Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Free to play, cribbage fans just sign in by 6:30 pm to join the tournament. The winner takes home a $50 Shea’s gift certificate to use during a future visit. Various levels of experience welcomed.
Libraries and community centers across the county host games. Some, such as the weekly informal Wednesday evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library, are open to residents or library patrons only.
Dibble has help promote the game for years and just last week aided the Knights of Columbus/City of Lynn host its first official cribbage tournament. In addition to supporting the planning of the new event, and lending all of Salem’s uniform cribbage board to the effort, Dibble was there playing the game he, and so many others, love.
IF YOU GO
Shea’s Cribbage Tournament
Final night of weekly tourney
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:30-9 p.m.
Shea’s Riverside Restaurant & Bar
122 Main St., Essex
Information: 978-768-6931
2023 City of Salem Cribbage Tournament
Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.
Village Tavern Restaurant
168 Essex St., Salem
Cost: $10: Reserve a spot: https://salemma.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30514