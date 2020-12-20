For the first time in more than 35 years, Christmas Day Dinner with Friends will not be served at the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers.
The dinner is just one of many traditions that is changing this year amid the ongoing pandemic. In most cases, the Christmas meals that typically bring people together on the North Shore are either taking a year off or changing their format to grab-and-go style due to COVID-19. Still, anyone can receive a free dinner on Friday, Dec. 25, at the following locations.
Haven from Hunger, 71 Wallis St., Peabody, is offering a grab-and-go Christmas dinner this year. Meals can be picked up on Friday, Dec. 25, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For those who are unable to pick up meals, home deliveries can be arranged. Call 978-531-1530 for more information.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, at 4 Ocean St., Beverly, will offer take-out meals for Friday Night Supper on Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. Call 978-922-3438 for more information.
My Brother's Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, will provide to-go Christmas meals to individuals and families from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. Call 781-595-3224 for more information. Volunteers are still needed to help prepare the boxed dinners. To pitch in, email either volunteer@mybrotherstable.org or mia@mybrotherstable.org.
The Gloucester American Legion is delivering Christmas holiday ham dinners to the elderly, homebound, veterans, and those in need who live in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Ipswich and Essex. To sign up to for a meal delivery, call 978-283-7117 and leave a message or email nestorlaw@aol.com by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Include your name, address, phone number and how many dinners you are requesting. Volunteer drivers are also needed to deliver the meals. Call 978-283-7117 or email nestorlaw@aol.com to sign up.
Lifebridge in Salem will not provide Christmas meals for the general public this year, but will serve current residents and day guests who have signed up.
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church hopes to resume its Christmas Day Dinner with Friends in 2021.