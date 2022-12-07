SALEM — The mother and a behavioral analyst and counselor for an autistic man whose struggle to find a suitable placement after he was charged with sexual assault was detailed two years ago in The Salem News have both been charged with larceny and fraud.
Jessica Parisella, 42, of Danvers, and Donald Martel, 67, of Georgetown, were indicted by an Essex County grand jury Monday on charges of larceny of more than $1,200 and making false claims to Medicaid.
Parisella is the mother of Jonathan Jutras, who was a client of the Department of Developmental Services.
In the indictments, the Attorney General's office alleges that Parisella continued to collect payments as her son's personal care attendant until as recently as last June — some three years after Jutras was sent to jail and then a group home. In total, the indictment covers a 5½ year period, from Jan. 1, 2017, until June 11.
Martel, meanwhile, is charged with billing MassHealth for services he allegedly did not provide to Jutras between April and October of 2019.
Attorney General Maura Healey's office announced the indictments on Tuesday. Parisella and Martel are scheduled to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Jan. 24.
Parisella was billing the state for personal care attendant services, while Martel, a behavioral analyst and licensed mental health counselor, billed for applied behavioral analysis services that, the state alleges, were never provided,
The MassHealth-funded PCA program provides funds for disabled individuals to obtain assistance with their day-to-day needs so they can live independently in the community.
MassHealth also covers applied behavioral analysis for individuals under 21 who are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Prosecutors say Parisella submitted fraudulent time sheets to a PCA agency for payment for her services, and Martel allegedly submitted claims for services that would have taken place while Parisella's son was in custody or hospitalized.
The indictments refer to Jutras only by his initials.
The case was referred to the Attorney General's office by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which began an investigation. The AG's office has a special unit that handles Medicare and MassHealth fraud investigations.
The Salem News reported two years ago on a dispute between Parisella and Martel and Jutras' lawyer and a court-appointed guardian, over where Jutras could live after he was charged with indecent assault and battery on three boys at a playground near his Beverly home in 2019.
Jutras was ordered held in jail, where he spent more than a year.
However, due to his limitations, he was found not competent to stand trial, putting the case in legal limbo.
Jutras, now 22, has been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, and with bipolar and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, which, his mother said in 2020, led to him functioning at the level of someone half his age. Jutras also suffers from chronic lung issues and a congenital hip condition that his mother blames on his having been born three months premature.
Jutras had already contracted COVID-19 and a persistent skin infection while his attorneys tried to find a secure placement for him outside of the jail. But the only option that was available, a forensic group home operated by Turning Point Inc., meant Jutras would be housed with older men, something to which Parisella objected.
Jutras was eventually placed in a different group home for younger offenders in Boston and a judge issued orders barring Parisella from contact with him.
He was later moved to a forensic group home with other adults.
The Attorney General's office also acknowledged the assistance of MassHealth, Tempus (the third party vendor that pays PCAs), the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership and the Essex County Sheriff's Department.