BA Peabody mother was indicted this Wednesday on charges of murder and reckless endangerment of a child, after she neglected to take her two-year-old daughter to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl or methamphetamine.
Vanessa Jeising, 28, pleaded not guilty to the charges. After the indictment, the case moves from Peabody District Court to the Superior Court.
Jeising had been temporarily living in her car with her daughter, Lily Iorio, who died sometime Jan. 17 or early Jan. 18.
The first 911 call was made by Jeising’s friend early in the morning of Jan. 18, when she became concerned that Jeising wasn’t acting quickly enough to get the child medical attention.
Peabody police went directly to Lahey Hospital to find Jeising carrying the unresponsive child in the parking lot. After which point, according to Prosecutor Kate MacDougall, doctors unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the child, who doctors and investigators believe had died sometime before she arrived, for 45 minutes.
Jeising said her daughter fell asleep after dinner and when she tried waking her up around 11 p.m, she was “limp” but breathing. She would then call her friend who told her to take the child to Lahey, but it would be over two hours before the child arrived at the hospital, according to investigators.
The friend who called 911 told police that she was first sent a Facebook message from Jeising shortly after midnight on the 18th, asking for Narcan and saying that “her daughter got into her product,” expressing that she was afraid of being arrested and losing custody of the child.
This friend also told police that she saw Jeising stop near Shaw’s on the way to Lahey Hospital, and get out to throw away a bag.
When asked if she had any drugs in the car, she told officers she might have some “powder” kept in her bra or wallet, out of reach of her daughter, according to a report made by State Police detective Jay McCarthy.
Gina Magoon, the grandmother of the child, said she tried repeatedly to get the Department of Children and Families (DCF), which had an open neglect investigation into Jeising due to a prior allegation, to intervene and remove her from Jeising’s custody. However, Magoon said she was ignored and then told by DCF, incorrectly she believes, that Jeising had refused to give them permission to talk with Magoon
Jeising’s arraignment date is set for July 9th.