WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Seth Moulton announced Tuesday he would be accompanied to this year’s State of the Union address from President Joe Biden by Shamsurrahman "Shams" Rahmani, an Afghan national who worked for American forces during the war.
Rahmani worked as a site manager for the Department of Defense in Kabul, Afghanistan. In his role, Rahmani supervised a group of local Afghan contractors providing food services. He also managed housing for U.S. personnel in Afghanistan. Rahmani has also worked for several international organizations, including the U.S.-based Institute for War & Peace Reporting, providing security and administrative support to the organization’s American staff.
Rahmani and his family processed their Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) case at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and flew to the U.S. in December with the support of No One Left Behind, Moulton's office said. His family is currently living in Woodbridge, Virginia, with his brother's family while Rahmani waits for resettlement benefits.
Created by Congress in 2006, the Special Immigrant Visa program gives Iraqis and Afghans who provided critical support to the U.S. combat missions there the opportunity to resettle in the United States.
“I’m honored to be accompanied to the State of the Union by Mr. Rahmani. He put his own life at risk to support the United States during the war in Afghanistan, and I’m relieved to know that he can now live safely here in America,” said Moulton.
“This does not negate the fact that there are tens of thousands of people just like Shams who are still stuck in extremely dangerous situations in Afghanistan. There are people at the top of the evacuation list who are literally dying at the hands of the Taliban while they wait. It is inexcusable that the United States, with all of our resources, has failed so many of our allies. Reforming the SIV system is not only the right thing to do, but it is a national security imperative,” he said.
Today, the State Department estimates that more than 160,000 SIV-eligible Afghans remain at risk from the Taliban and from the growing humanitarian crisis, Moulton's office said, also pointing to an in-country survey conducted by No One Left Behind that found that more than 200 eligible people have been killed while waiting to evacuate Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, evacuations from the lone regional processing facility at Camp As Salylilah in Qatar — which already has a very limited intake capacity — were ground to a halt in December due to the World Cup, Moulton's office said. At the current rate, it could take the U.S. government almost nine years to evacuate those awaiting escape from the Taliban.
Moulton says the State Department needs to expedite these evacuations, and that the SIV program, which must be reauthorized by Congress each year, is in urgent need of expansion and reform.