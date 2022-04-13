Almost 40 workers at a nursing home in Saugus launched a one-day strike Wednesday morning to call for higher wages with the support of U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton and state-level elected officials.
Nursing home workers with 1199SEIU at the 80-bed Saugus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center went on strike at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Contract negotiations have been underway since September and the union said that management “continues to push proposals leaving frontline workers in wage categories far below their peers, eliminating the possibility of future raises within the current contract.”
“The past two years have been a stark reminder of the critical role our frontline health care workers play in caring for our loved ones and neighbors. The men and women of Saugus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. They deserve a competitive living wage,” Moulton said in a statement provided by the union.
“I strongly encourage its owners to come to the table, negotiate in good faith with its employees, and resolve this situation quickly.”
The workers were joined Wednesday morning by Sen. Brendan Crighton of Lynn, Rep. Jessica Giannino of Revere and Rep. Peter Capano of Lynn. Moulton, Giannino and Capano are scheduled to join the workers Thursday morning at 7 a.m. when they are expected to return to work.
A union official said that the Saugus nursing home was one of just 52 homes across Massachusetts that did not comply with the state’s new Direct Care Cost Quotient regulation that requires all Massachusetts nursing homes to spend at least 75 percent of total facility revenue on direct care.