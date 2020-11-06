Salem Congressman Seth Moulton, who was just elected to a fourth term this week, told GBH News on Friday that he plans to support California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi for a new two-year term as Speaker of the House.
Moulton came under sharp criticism from fellow Democrats and many of his constituents in Massachusetts' 6th District after the 2018 election when he and some other insurgent Democratic lawmakers opposed electing Pelosi for the speakership again and instead argued for new leadership.
He ultimately voted for Pelosi, however, several weeks later after a deal was reached with Pelosi on term limits for the top Democratic leadership posts in the House.
~ John Castelluccio