SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Salem, said Nancy Pelosi "will go down in history as a historic Speaker and legendary Democrat."
"Breaking one of the toughest glass ceilings in the country, she inspired generations of women and set an example I will use with my two daughters," Moulton said in a statement. "I am grateful for what she has done for our party, and I am excited to support a new leader who will move us forward. Democrats need to come together focused squarely on the future."
A spokesperson for Moulton said Thursday that he is not considering a run for a leadership role in the U.S. House.
"He's going to remain focused on his district and his legislative priorities in the House, which include national security, mental health, and transportation and infrastructure (among others)," the spokesperson, Sydney Simon, said in an email.
Moulton led an unsuccessful challenge to Pelosi's leadership after the 2018 midterm elections, saying it was time for a new generation of leadership. But he was selected by Pelosi for a key conference committee in 2019, and he voted for her for House Speaker in 2020.