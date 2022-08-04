SALEM — In a brief virtual "town hall" presentation beset by technical issues, Rep. Seth Moulton said the repeal of Roe vs. Wade has created "a scary and enraging moment for women all across America."
"Millions of women across the country have already lost or are losing the fundamental right to make decisions about their own healthcare," Moulton said during the Facebook Live event Thursday evening.
Moulton was joined by Dr. Cheryl Hamlin, an obstetrician/gynecologist at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.
Hamlin was part of a group of doctors who took turns traveling to the last abortion clinic in Mississippi, known as "The Pink House," in Jackson.
Hamlin said that she was surprised to find so many women coming in who had no access to insurance or birth control, and who even had undiagnosed medical conditions like high blood pressure.
She also described the experience of dealing with "awful, awful" protesters and some of the things they would say both to her and to women coming to the clinic.
"Initially, I tried to engage, but there's no engaging them," Hamlin said. "They say terrible things to the women going in."
She also suggested that too much of the focus has been put on what are actually very rare late-term procedures. About 90 percent of abortions are performed before 20 weeks and those that do take place after that usually involve fetal anomalies or significant health risks to the mother.
"I do think there needs to be a place for women who have health conditions or fetal conditions that show up later in pregnancy," she said.
She also described treating a woman from Guatemala who reported that she had been raped at the border and was 19 weeks along. "Most of the people (who seek) late-term abortions have a compelling reason," Hamlin said.
The presentation began several minutes late, then was paused for technical issues. It resumed, but again stopped less than 14 minutes later.