SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, will sail on to the general election on Nov. 8, after no other Democrats surfaced to challenge his bid for a fifth term.
Moulton, 43, who served four tours in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Iraq War, was first elected in 2014.
His campaign announced May 10 that he secured his place on the ballot for re-election with more than 2,900 signatures collected by volunteers throughout the 6th District — 2,000 signatures are required to make the ballot.
No other Democrats pulled nomination papers with the secretary of state’s office to run in the primary against Moulton, his campaign said.
“Our campaign collected signatures from thousands of Democrats and independents, along with a large number of disaffected Republicans concerned about the far right turn taken by the Massachusetts Republican Party. We look forward to continuing that momentum to defeat yet another Trump-first extremist in November,” said Moulton Campaign Manager Matt Chilliak.
Robert May Jr., a Peabody Republican and businessman, announced in February that he would run for the seat. May ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the 13th Essex District in the Mass. House. Non-party or independent candidates have until Aug. 2 to file nomination papers for certification.
In 2020, Moulton handily fended off a primary challenge from Topsfield Democrats Angus McQuilken and Jamie Belsito, and then defeated Republican challenger John Paul Moran in the general election. (Belsito won a special election last November for the 4th Essex District in the state House.)