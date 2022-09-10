BOXFORD — Congressman Seth Moulton stopped in town recently to announce that he had secured $1.2 million in federal funding for the Border to Boston Trail network — money that would help complete a key part of the trail in Boxford.
Moulton’s office said the money is coming from Community Project Funding as part of appropriations for fiscal 2022. These funds will be used for design and engineering costs in pre-identified trail segments. The award announcement on Aug. 18 took place on the Boxford Rail Trail at the junction near 20 Kelsey Road.
“Access to the outdoors is so important for all of our mental health, and this project is going to give the community more opportunities to get outside, exercise, and continue to enjoy our beautiful region,” said Moulton in a Facebook post. “Building out this significant off-road trail network will continue to be a priority for my team and me.”
The Border to Boston network is a 70-mile shared-use trail that links approximately 20 communities from New Hampshire to Boston and is an important link in the 3,000-mile East Coast Greenway, which facilitates safe, off-road travel from Maine to Florida.
The initiative has been a 20-year effort for the Essex National Heritage Commission and its partnering organizations, such as the East Coast Greenway Alliance. It has been developed in partnership with local advocates, elected officials and government staff at all levels.