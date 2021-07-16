More than $10 million in federal funds for a host of local projects focused on improving mental health care, upgrading the region's transportation systems, and recovering from the pandemic, has cleared a key hurdle toward approval, according to Congressman Seth Moulton's office.
Moulton announced Friday that all of the Community Project Funding nominations he had submitted were accepted by the House Committee on Appropriations, and must survive the entire appropriations process including the conference with the Senate's bills, in order to secure the funding.
He received more than 100 applications this year and had to narrow that down to 10 in what is a new process that gives individual lawmakers the opportunity to request funding for projects submitted by community groups and state and local governments that align with lawmakers' priorities in the districts they represent, Moulton's office said.
The projects submitted are as follows:
Essex County Mental Health Initiative
- Recipient: Essex County Community Foundation
- Amount secured: $700,000
- The Essex County Community Foundation Mental Health Initiative seeks to address the mental health challenges facing populations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment will support programs for victims of domestic violence, veterans, high school students, and mental health outreach in policing.
North Shore Community Health Urgent Care Facility
- Recipient: North Shore Community Health
- Amount secured: $1,000,000
- NSCH serves more than 13,000 North Shore residents through its network of three family medicine practices (Salem, Peabody and Gloucester Family Health) and school-based health centers. NSCH seeks to expand the Salem center to establish an urgent care center and increase primary, dental, and behavioral health services for low-income patients.
North Shore Community College’s Anatomy and Physiology Lab renovation
- Recipient: North Shore Community College
- Amount Secured: $900,000
- North Shore Community College’s (NSCC’s) Anatomy and Physiology Lab upgrade seeks to redesign and renovate a critical science lab used by Allied Health students and help build our healthcare workforce.
STAR Program for convicted individuals
- Recipient: Essex County Sheriff's Department
- Amount Secured: $850,000
- The STAR Program (Supporting Transitions and Re-entry) seeks to provide for enhanced post-release services for sentenced and pretrial inmates to establish a full continuum of care, including “wrap-around services,” with the overall goal of reducing recidivism and providing individuals the tools to become productive in society.
Open Door Expansion of North Shore Hunger Network
- Recipient: The Open Door
- Amount Secured: $786,892
- The Open Door seeks to expand food distribution to residents in need through the North Shore Hunger Network. The network expansion will include a new commercial kitchen, additional cold and dry storage and warehouse capacity, expanded technology, strengthened transportation and fleet capacity, increased pantry hours, advanced food pantry equipment, and the increased purchase of local seafood and produce.
City of Newburyport bulkhead reconstruction
- Recipient: City of Newburyport
- Amount Secured: $2,250,000
- The City of Newburyport seeks to reconstruct a bulkhead that protects the waterfront and near shore economy, including fishing, cruising and tourism, and the recreational boating industries, as well as the heavily utilized boardwalk and public park. Portions of downtown Newburyport are located in the FEMA floodplain and highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding if the bulkhead fails.
Harborlight Community Partners affordable housing development
- Recipient: Harborlight Community Partners
- Amount Secured: $700,000
- Harborlight seeks to build the Anchor Point affordable housing development. In addition to housing, Anchor Point will offer affordable childcare, computer labs, learning spaces and community gardens. It will foster economic opportunity, improved health, and equity in our region for our most vulnerable citizens.
Border to Boston Trail Gap Design
- Recipient: Massachusetts Department of Transportation
- Amount Secured: $1,200,000
- This request will allow the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to complete engineering and design work for unfinished sections of the Border to Boston Trail in the Massachusetts Sixth District, specifically in the communities of Boxford, Georgetown, Newbury, Marblehead, and Peabody from MassTrails or the Massachusetts Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
South Salem Commuter Rail Stop
- Recipient: City of Salem
- Amount Secured: $372,000
- The City of Salem, Salem State University, North Shore Medical Center, and the Salem Partnership have collaborated on investigating and advancing the concept of a South Salem Commuter Rail Stop, on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Newburyport/Rockport Line. This would establish a second stop in Salem, which already hosts the busiest commuter rail station outside of Boston. The location of the South Salem Stop is intentionally situated in close proximity to Salem State University, the North Shore Medical Center, and underutilized parcels of more than 30 acres, a large proportion of which can support transit-oriented development.
Design and construction of Wakefield Broadway Commuter Rail Crossing
- Recipient: Town of Wakefield
- Amount Secured: $1,200,000
- The project will provide design and construction funding for the installation of the quad railroad gates and pedestrian/ADA mobility enhancements for Wakefield's Broadway at-grade Commuter Rail crossing, which are safety measures mandated by the Federal Railroad Administration to meet Quiet Zone requirements. The crossing was closed by the FRA after the town completed utility work near the crossing and FRA discovered it no longer met new Quiet Zone requirements. Once completed, this project will allow the at-grade crossing to reopen, increasing safety and providing easier access to local businesses and schools.