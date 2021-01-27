SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton will host another virtual town hall, via Facebook Live, for constituents this Thursday.
An advisory from Moulton's office says he will open the event with some thoughts about recent events in Washington, D.C., and at home in the 6th District, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his goals for the new Congress. Moulton will then answer as many questions from the audience as time allows.
The audience can ask questions in real time using Facebook Live’s chat feature.
The town hall is slated for 5 p.m. on Jan. 28. Logon to the event via Facebook Live.