IPSWICH — A mountain biker was fatally hurt Sunday in Willowdale State Forest.
According to an Ipswich police spokesperson, the victim, a 46-year-old Wellesley man, was biking with a friend and was wearing proper equipment at the time of the accident.
The cause of death is not known as of Sunday afternoon and is under investigation.
According to scanner reports, Ipswich fire received a report of a person injured in the middle of the woods just before noon on Sunday.
Officials gathered at the Linebrook Road entrance to the woods. Crews on a "Gator," a small, off-road vehicle, were able to make contact with the biker roughly 15 to 20 minutes after the original report.
Firefighters had called for a state police helicopter to help search the woods from above, but ended up canceling the request.
It wasn't immediately clear where in the woods the biker was. The person who had reported the injury didn't know what trail they were on, and could only say they were in the middle of Willowdale State Forest.
Fire crews also asked for Ipswich police to respond with their off-road vehicle to help extricate the biker.
A request for a medical helicopter was later canceled.
Willowdale State Forest is managed by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation and contains 40 miles of trails.
In addition to Ipswich police and fire, state and environmental police also assisted at the scene.
This article will be updated.