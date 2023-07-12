PEABODY — A special needs program’s move across the city this fall has some parents concerned about how it will affect their kids.
The Milestones program, as it’s called, serves about 30 elementary school students with neurological disabilities who require significant modifications to their classroom experiences.
Milestones has operated its four classrooms out of the Brown Elementary School, but will have to move to the Burke Elementary School starting this upcoming school year because of space concerns, Superintendent Josh Vadala said.
“What we’ve seen over time is that there are students with increasing needs at younger ages, and so as they’re coming up, we’re seeing a greater need,” Vadala said.
He also learned this spring that a program serving kids ages 3 to 7 with autism is closing, along with an out-of-district school that also taught some local students with autism or other disabilities.
That will increase the Brown School’s Autism Program classes from four to five next year.
Factor in the Milestones program, the school would have to host nine special needs classrooms when there is only proper space for about six, Vadala said.
The district has already needed to convert storage closets and conference spaces at the Brown School to hold the current eight special needs classrooms that host the autism and Milestones programs.
“This (move) is what’s best for kids because we can meet their needs at the Burke School, since they’ll be in full-sized classrooms,” Vadala said.
“I can’t, in good faith, put kids in a room that was not built to be a classroom.”
About 40 students will also be moving from the Center Elementary School to other elementary schools in the district next year as Center prepares to shut down for renovations for the 2024-2025 school year. Renovations at the Welch Elementary School also forced out fourth- and fifth-graders there, who will return this fall and next year, respectively.
Milestones parents were informed of their kids’ move early this spring. While the district had been considering the move since August, the district didn’t share the news with parents until the plan was a sure thing, Vadala said.
Rachel Attridge’s 9-year-old daughter is a student in the Milestones program who has a rare genetic mutation called PTEN Syndrome that often presents as autism in patients, and can come with developmental delays and a high risk of tumors.
The thought of changing schools is not only stressful for her daughter, Attridge said, but presents another problem. Her daughter won’t use the bathroom while at school — an issue she’s seen multiple doctors and mental health professionals over.
Moving to the Burke will add an extra 45 minutes to an hour of commuting to and from school each day, and to how long her daughter holds her bladder, Attridge said.
“I would like to see them accommodate the program, or at least think about phasing it out,” Attridge said. “My daughter’s been with some of the same kids since she was 3 years old. (The Brown) is where a lot of our friends are. That’s where a lot of her relationships are: Outside this separate classroom.”
There also hasn’t been a forum for Milestones parents to voice concerns about the move, Attridge said.
Jessica Musgrave’s 9-year-old stepdaughter is another Milestones student, and joined the program this year.
“This is the first year she has actually made progress academically,” Musgrave said. “She’s very happy, she’s excited to go to school and her confidence is finally back. But she doesn’t do well with change.”
Her step-daughter has an intellectual disability and ADHD. Since finding out about the move, it’s all her step-daughter talks about, Musgrave said.
Musgrave had a meeting with some of the district’s administrators, not including Vadala, about the move, she said. In June, Milestones students were taken to the new school to see classrooms that looked like the ones that they would be in a month after that field trip had been originally planned for, she said.
A field trip to the finished Milestones classrooms for parents will take place in August, Vadala said. Still, Musgrave has concerns about the move that the district has not addressed, she said.
“They didn’t give me a date when that (field trip) would be. My concern is that the administration is not really concerned with the kids themselves who are very fragile,” Musgrave said. “They’re very sensitive to change in their environment.
A story book about the move was sent home with her daughter, but the pictures are too dark to see, Musgrave said. She is also not sure if the Milestones kids will have the same special smart boards that they currently use in class at the Brown School, she added.
“They should have talked to the parents,” Musgrave said. “They should have gotten the parents’ input on each particular child and what their situation is, because some kids might do OK with the change, but some kids are not going to do OK with the change.
“There’s so few kids in this program, and my feeling is they could change another classroom of neurotypical students or something like that so they don’t have to uproot these kids and traumatize them,” she continued.
Vadala recognizes that there will be nervousness and frustration around the move, he said.
“At the end of the day, the most important thing is that they have adequate classroom space, they have supportive adults in the school to meet their needs, and we can make sure that we provide adequate programming for them,” he said. “I think this, in the end, is going to be what’s best for the program and for all the families involved.”
