IPSWICH — Voters in two North Shore towns will be asked to support a movement to change the Massachusetts flag and seal, which many people say is an offensive symbol of white supremacy and the historical oppression of Indigenous people.
Resolutions supporting a change will be on the annual Town Meeting warrants in Ipswich on May 9 and in Swampscott on May 15.
The efforts in Ipswich and Swampscott are part of a statewide movement to change the image on the flag and seal, which was adopted by the state Legislature in 1898. It shows a white hand holding a Colonial sword over the head of an Indigenous person, above a Latin motto that translates, “She seeks by the sword a quiet peace under liberty.”
In a presentation at the Ipswich Public Library last week, advocates for change said the image glorifies the murder and subjugation of Native Americans.
“For 50 years Indigenous leaders of the commonwealth have been protesting this and saying this is egregiously offensive and you need to change this,” said David Detmold, coordinator of the Campaign to Change the Massachusetts State Flag and Seal. “There’s so much pain involved in that symbol. I’ve been in meetings with mothers of Indigenous children who say, ‘I can’t bring my children to school anymore if they have to march down that hall under that flag.’”
The warrant articles in Ipswich and Swampscott call for Town Meeting voters to adopt a resolution in support of the Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth, which was created by the state Legislature in 2021 to recommend changes to the current flag and seal.
According to Detmold, 57 cities and towns have voted to support the resolution, including Newburyport on March 13, and at least 22 more are planning to vote on similar resolutions. He said the growing support will put pressure on state legislators and Gov. Maura Healey to enact the change.
“We very much hope that Ipswich will join that list,” Detmold said at the meeting in Ipswich, which was attended by a dozen people.
Among those in attendance was Zeke Allman, a senior at Ipswich High School. Allman said he traveled to Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., last summer to participate in marches to free Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist who has been in prison since 1977.
“Seeing the pain and the anger that these people have built up after years of oppression brought so much life to this abstract concept (of changing the seal),” Allman said. “I saw first-hand how much this actually means to people. The more I see, the more I know this has to change.”
The Rev. Rebecca Ann Pugh, minister of the First Church in Ipswich, and John Schuchardt of the House of Peace in Ipswich, also spoke in favor of changing the seal.
“What changing the seal is really about is changing our consciousness and changing our future,” Schuchardt said.
Detmold pointed out that the illustrator who created the image for the flag and seal modeled the sword on one used by Myles Standish, the military commander for the Plymouth Colony who was known for ambushing and killing Native people. The Native American in the image has no quiver and holds a single arrow in a downward position, indicating a “pacified” Native person, Detmold said.
He said the proportions of the body of the Native American were modeled on a skeleton of a Native American that was dug up in Winthrop.
“It’s really a Frankenstein image in many ways of dug-up body parts,” Detmold said. “It’s a hideous image. It’s a shameful image. And we teach it to our students in fourth grade.”
Detmold said opponents of changing the flag and the seal say, “You’re trying to change our history” or, “It’s a waste of taxpayer money,” or label proponents of change as “woke mobs.”
“Some people frankly get comfortable with images of white supremacy and it’s difficult to change,” he said. “It comes in small steps and then it all comes at once.”
