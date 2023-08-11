IPSWICH — Everyone has an opinion about the new “Barbie” movie. But only one person on the North Shore (as far as we know) knows what it’s like to play a real-life version of the world’s most famous doll.
For six years in the 1990s, Kimberley Wallace of Ipswich was Barbie. After winning the 1989 Miss Massachusetts contest, she was signed by Mattel to dress up as a real-life Barbie and make appearances all along the East Coast.
For Wallace, now in her early 50s, the explosive success of the movie has brought back fun memories of her time portraying such an iconic symbol.
“It’s a period of time in my life that I feel very grateful to have been a part of and hopefully inspired a lot of young girls,” she said.
As Barbie, Wallace appeared at store openings whenever a new version of the doll was released. She played the Marilyn Monroe Barbie, the Fourth of July Barbie, Circus Barbie — all while wearing custom-designed outfits. In 1997, she placed her high-heeled foot in cement and signed her name to mark the opening of a Barbie boutique at FAO Schwartz in Boston.
Wallace said girls would cry at the sight of her as a real-life Barbie. Some would try to grab a piece of her dress as a souvenir. (“They had a hard time understanding that I was one piece and didn’t come apart.”) Mothers would ask her to come to their child’s birthday party, but her contract with Mattel did not allow it.
“It was always interesting,” Wallace said. “I never saw that I looked like Barbie, but I guess I may have looked very similar with the blond hair and the blue eyes.”
“I can’t say enough good things about the people from Mattel toys,” she added. “They were wonderful, wonderful people. I was surrounded by kindness.”
Wallace said her mother had the foresight to have the designers of the various Barbies sign a doll for her. She still has them and plans to give them to her daughter Abbie, who is 17.
As someone who grew up playing with Barbies, Wallace said it was “an honor” to bring her to life.
“I feel very fortunate growing up when I did, where Barbie could be anything and anyone,” Wallace said. “That for me is still how I think of Barbie.”
Wallace eventually moved to California and worked as an energy consultant, where she was often the only woman at the boardroom table.
“I’d walk in a fuchsia dress and stiletto heels, just because why not?” she said.
One of her jobs took her to Mattel’s corporate offices in El Segundo for an energy audit. It was Barbie on Barbie’s home turf, but she never told them about her background.
Wallace moved back to Ipswich, where she was born and raised, and started her own online clean beauty balm company. One of the company’s products is a “1959 Pretty in Pink Lip Gloss Tribute to Barbie.”
And of course, Wallace and her daughter had to go see the Barbie movie. They showed up at AMC Loews in Danvers recently wearing pink pajamas.
So what did ‘Barbie’ think of “Barbie”?
In an email, Wallace said the speech by America Ferrera’s character, Gloria, about the impossible expectations for women, was “on point.”
“Anyone who played Barbie,” Wallace wrote, “this is the movie for them.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.