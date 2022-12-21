Two major capital projects targeting Salem High School and Cutler Elementary School in Hamilton are moving to the next phase after winning preliminary support from the Massachusetts School Building Authority Wednesday morning.
The MSBA's Board of Directors voted on Dec. 21 to invite 10 projects to the MSBA's "eligibility period" for project funding. The approved projects are split mostly between elementary and high schools across the state, with Salem High sharing the spotlight with Brockton High School and the Franklin County Technical High School.
The MSBA board also advanced a feasibility study for the Hamilton-Wenham School District, which is a year ahead of Salem in designing a project at the Cutler School. The study will review four options that would rework the school in its current configuration to serve 285 students or incorporate anywhere from three to six grades served at Winthrop Elementary School, leading to a building with between 430 and 740 students.
"We look forward to propelling the project forward with the full support of both the towns of Hamilton and Wenham," district Superintendent Eric Tracy said after the vote. "We're excited to continue to work with the MSBA to move forward on behalf of our staff, students, and community."
For Salem's part, Superintendent Steve Zrike said it is "a really exciting time for the witches of Salem."
"To have a new facility presents a tremendous opportunity for us to unite as a community around ensuring our learning spaces match our educational goals," Zrike said. "We're excited to engage in citywide conversations about grade configurations, our instructional philosophy and what 21st century learning really means."
But as the Salem High project moved forward, cities and towns were told to do the work themselves and not lean on consultants — something Salem often does to tackle major projects.
"It's incredibly important to us that the actual users in the district be the people who create and write as well as review the educational program, and not allow it to just be done by an outside editor, writer, consultant," said Terry Kwan, a member of the MSBA's board of directors. "We can tell whether it was done by the people who are the users.
"It's just incredibly important," she continued, "because this is what should be informing and driving the design of a school. It's important that it actually reflects your district's program needs and your understanding of how things need to be arranged."
When addressing the board, Zrike pledged Salem is "looking forward to this being a whole community design."
"We look forward to the hard work ahead in partnership with your team," he said.
The vote in support of Salem High doesn't mean shovels will hit the ground immediately. Rather, it's just the first step of many over the next several years to think about what a new high school should look like, what programs will it offer, what students will attend, where it will be built, and for how much. Discussing the project ahead of Wednesday's vote, local officials projected current fifth-graders in Salem could be the new school's first graduating class.
Salem and the MSBA will now work toward a funding agreement and, as construction begins, a reimbursement of a percentage of construction costs — the large carrot that brings many communities to seek the MBTA's support for projects.
As part of that process, the city will eventually have to agree to bond or borrow the full amount of money for the project, even though the MSBA will reimburse a significant portion of that total. Oftentimes, this can turn into a Proposition 2½ tax override that must be approved by local voters. Kwan said Salem can handle both the MSBA and selling the project to residents if they just think deeply about the project's education program to begin with.
"If you do a good ed plan, this will also serve you as well as you go to the public," Kwan said, "and explain why you need a positive vote ... to approve the funding of the district's portion of the finances."
"I echo Terry," added board member Matt Deninger. "You've got our support, and the MSBA staff is excellent. They've done hundreds of buildings. So, work with them, listen to their guidance. Welcome them."