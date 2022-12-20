SALEM — It seems “next year” has finally arrived for a new Salem High School.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Dec. 21, to vote on approvals and authorizations. and one item on the agenda is an invitation for Salem into the MSBA’s “eligibility period” for project funding for a new high school.
Should the vote go in Salem’s favor, it means efforts can begin in earnest that could ultimately end with replacing Salem High School. That involves forming a building committee, detailed planning and designs, and securing local funding to get the process started. The MSBA would reimburse a set percentage of project costs as they’re paid by the city during construction.
It’s expected that today’s fifth-graders could be among the first graduates of a new Salem High, according to Superintendent Steve Zrike.
“This has been a long time coming in Salem,” he said. “We’ve been looking for the opportunity to provide our students with a state-of-the-art, world-class high school experience.”
For more than a decade, city officials have been filing annual statements of interest with the MSBA to move a major project at Salem High School forward, initially Phase 2 of an expansion from more than a decade ago. The school has since been subject to an ongoing redesign effort that has so far transcended three superintendents and carried its own share of internal upheaval.
With lagging state performance results going into the 2010s, efforts to turn the school around began under Margarita Ruiz. It continued after her resignation in early 2019, taken over by interim Superintendent Kathleen Smith. Close to a year later, Zrike was hired in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
Since then, enrollment has turned in the other direction, and career and technical education demand has surged to literally two-thirds of the student body in 2022, according to principal Glenn Burns.
“The programming we offer today, some of it wasn’t even a thought 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago,” Burns said. “To be able to design a space that would facilitate those programs and provide our kids a world-class learning experience is an incredible opportunity for us. It can really get us the most out of our curriculum and enhance all of our student experiences.”
The hefty price tag that comes with a new school these days forces most communities to hang a project’s future on whether the MSBA can cover part of the bill.
Each year, Salem’s pitch for a high school project was denied by the MSBA, more lately with assurance that approval wasn’t far off. While the need for a new building in Salem is clear, the state always pushed for the project to do more than just handle high school students, and to try again in the following year, according to Zrike.
“There was strong recommendations for a new facility at Salem High,” Zrike said, “but there was a call to investigate or explore the viability of having some semblance of middle school grades at the campus as well, to create either a (grades) 6-12 (or) 7-12 (school).”
In the meantime, as Phase 2 of the renovations lagged, Salem High also faced steady enrollment decline, and then recently a swing in the other direction. With head counts improving and turnaround efforts working, the school is also faced with surging demand for career technical education, Zrike explained.
“Our career and technical programming space is part of the original construction. Some of our athletic facilities are part of the original construction, and certainly our auditorium and even some of the classroom spaces now are seeing wear and tear,” Zrike said. “The wear and tear limit our ability to provide our students with first-class experiences. The potential to design something never and better in conjunction with the amazing growth we’ve seen in our programming in the last year is a tremendous opportunity for the city.”
But even beyond that, Salem’s high school game is a bit fractured. While there are about 900 students at Salem High and close to 100 new students this year, the Witch City Mall is home to two high school programs run by Salem. Pre-kindergarten programs are also expanding in popularity, and “the little guys take up more space than you think,” Zrike said.
“We’re also committed to bringing kids back to Salem Public Schools. That’s one of the things Glenn and I talked about when he was first hired here, how important it was to increase enrollment,” Zrike said. “We hope this trend continues, which would also necessitate more space — which is a good problem to have.”
