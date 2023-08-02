TOPSFIELD — After a week-long dispute and a day in court, the show — or at least one of them — will go on at the Topsfield Fairgrounds.
The town announced Tuesday that it had withdrawn its request for a preliminary injunction to stop two shows from being held at the fairgrounds and that one of them — the three-day SoulFest Christian music festival — will go on as scheduled starting Thursday.
Another show, however, will not be held. The town said the Drive-In Laser Light Show scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12 has been canceled.
In a statement, town officials said SoulFest will take place “consistent with the safety plan developed by the Town, and with adjustments to address and minimize impacts to abutters.”
The town’s decision to withdraw its preliminary injunction motion came a day before a second hearing on the dispute was scheduled to be held in Salem Superior Court. The town requested that that hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, be canceled.
The dispute centered around whether the Essex Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds, is required to get a special permit from the town to hold events other than the Topsfield Fair, which has been held at the site for decades.
Neighbors have complained to the town about noise and traffic caused by an increasing number of non-Topsfield Fair events at the fairgrounds. The town demanded that the Agricultural Society apply for permits for the events, while the Agricultural Society said it has held other events at the fairgrounds without getting a permit.
In a hearing last week, Superior Court Judge Kristen Buxton expressed frustration that the matter had gone to court and instructed all sides to work out a solution on their own.
On Tuesday morning, the Topsfield Select Board met in a session closed to the public to discuss the matter, and the town announced its resolution later in the day.
In the statement, the Select Board and Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian said the town “will continue to work with the Essex Agricultural Society to ensure an understanding and agreement about proposed events at the Fairgrounds in the future.”
“The Town recognizes and values the important and historic role the Fairgrounds property and the Essex Agricultural society occupy in the community and remains committed to our longstanding partnership with the Essex Agricultural Society,” the statement said.
In an email, Harutunian said the Drive-In Laser Light Show was canceled because it was a “late add” as an event and there were concerns about disruption. The show had been advertised on social media as a “heart-thumping audio experience.”
Hot Air Balloon Management, a company in Georgia that operates the laser light show, did not return a message seeking comment.
SoulFest organizers had said that a last-minute cancellation would cost them tens of thousands of dollars. The three-day SoulFest event has a lineup of about 100 performers and speakers.
James O’Brien, the general manager of the Essex Agricultural Society, has said his organization would lose “many multiples of that” due to loss of future bookings if the events were canceled. He said the losses would threaten the future of the organization and the Topsfield Fair, which was first held in 1818.
