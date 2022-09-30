BOSTON — A regional drinking water supplier is planning to drop entry fees for cities and towns in an effort to lure more communities to tie into the system.
The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority's board of directors recently approved a recommendation from its advisory board to waive the fees for the next five years, clearing a significant financial hurdle to join the system.
Board members said municipal leaders are facing rising water costs, from stressed river basins that have prompted local water restrictions to testing for PFAS or 'forever' chemicals in drinking water, and removing the fees will help them cover those costs while bringing more communities into the fold.
Despite the state's regional drought status, board members noted that the Quabbin Reservoir, which supplies the MWRA’s system, is currently more than 90% full, and has "more than enough" water to supply more communities.
"The MWRA has excess water to sell, and many communities near our system need water," Lou Taverna, chairman of the MWRA's Advisory Board said in a statement. "The benefit for existing communities is a reduction in their assessments each time a new member joins."
The MWRA, which provides drinking water from the Quabbin and Wachusett reservoirs, serves more than 3.1 million people across 61 communities including Marblehead, Peabody, Swampscott and Lynn.
The entry fees vary depending on how much drinking water a community plans to draw from the regional system, but are based on a formula of $4.3 million for every one million gallons, according to MWRA spokeswoman Ria Convery.
Convery said the idea behind the fees was to let cities and towns looking to join to "catch up" with communities that are already paying into the system.
Despite the size and scope of the regional water system, only seven new communities have joined in the past 20 years, according to the authority.
Officials say if more communities tie into the regional system it would also reduce costs for existing MWRA communities. Selling an additional 5 million gallons per day would reduce MWRA water assessments by an estimated $205 million over 25 years, the authority said.
The move to temporarily waive the fees is backed by the Baker administration, which says it will free up money for communities to deal with other costs such as testing for PFAS chemicals and upgrades to water and sewer systems.
"The MWRA's water supply system is a tremendous resource," said Beth Card, secretary of the state Executive Office of Environmental and Energy Affairs. "By waiving the entrance fee for new communities, interested municipalities will be able to better assess their own communities’ needs and the hurdles that may impact them."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.