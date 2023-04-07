BEVERLY — The NAACP North Shore Branch has announced the launch of a new scholarship program aimed at students from the African diaspora or other minority group.
The Avis Peters Scholarship is open to current high school seniors who are based in or originally from the North Shore. The NAACP North Shore Branch will award $2,500 to the winner.
The local branch said in a press release that it acknowledges the high cost of higher education and is committed to providing financial assistance to students from the African diaspora or other minority group “who demonstrate academic promise and who share a passion for our mission of eradicating race-based discrimination.”
“NAACP North Shore Branch is committed to investing in young people, and we believe that every act of community activism — even a small one — helps turn the world into a better place,” Branch President Kenann McKenzie-DeFranza said in a press release. “We hope that our new scholarship will not only encourage students to become civil rights advocates, but also inspire them to take pride in their area of focus and take a leadership position within it.”
The Avis Peters Scholarship was established in 2009 in honor of Peters, who was a supporter of the NAACP. The program awards one $2,500 scholarship to a student of any major or area of study at a four-year institution who exhibits strong leadership skills and is active in their school and community. The North Shore Branch will offer the scholarship for three consecutive years in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
To apply, students must respond to two question with essays and fill in the application form, available at https://form.jotform.com/230824614675156. Applications are due by May 14. The winner will be announced May 31.
The North Shore NAACP Branch was founded in 2020 in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. To learn more about the organization go to https://northshorenaacp.org/.
