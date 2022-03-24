DANVERS — The North Shore chapter of the NAACP is asking the town to remove Police Sgt. Stephen Baldassare from his position as supervisor of the town's school resource officers, saying trust in law enforcement has been "eroded" due to Baldassare's role as coach of the high school hockey team that was accused of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.
In a report posted on the organization's website Thursday night, the NAACP named Baldassare's son as a "ringleader" of the team's bullying. It cited screen grabs on an anonymous Twitter feed as evidence that his son led some of the conversation and shared posts on the hockey team's snapchat during the 2019-2020 season. Another screen grab of a high school yearbook shows that a hockey player passed the "Pink dragon" to Baldassare's son, according to the report. The Pink Dragon was the nickname for a sex toy that players allegedly used to beat other players in the locker room.
The report said the documents have been circulating throughout the community since January 2021 and have "eroded" trust in law enforcement in Danvers.
"Baldesarre's (sic) multiple roles as Coach, member of law enforcement and parent of student-athlete tied to the behavior raises multiple conflicts and undermines public confidence in the systems charged with ensuring public and student safety," the report said.
The report recommended that Baldassare remain a police officer but be switched out of his current position as the department's community relations/juvenile division/public information officer position. Baldassare resigned as hockey coach last year.
Baldassare and Police Chief James Lovell did not return messages left for this story.
The North Shore NAACP said the 25-page report reflects six months of work by 30 Danvers residents on a committee formed by the organization to look into the Danvers hockey incidents. The report was produced in collaboration with the Anti-Defamation League and with advice from the NAACP New England Area Conference.
In a letter to the Danvers Human Rights & Inclusion Committee, North Shore NAACP Branch President Natalie Bowers said the organization sent the report in December to Town Manager Steve Bartha and Lovell, asking them to adopt its recommendations. Bowers said Bartha and Lovell told the group three weeks ago that they would not adopt the recommendations, so it was asking the Human Rights & Inclusion Committee to publicly support the report.
On Thursday night in a meeting at Town Hall, Bowers asked the Human Rights & Inclusion Committee to vote to support the recommendations in the report. She said the organization also plans to bring the report before the select board.
"We regret the need to share the horrifying testimony and images included in this report," Bowers said. "But we know that it is necessary for the town to move forward to face these issues."
Bowers paused and appeared to choke up at one point while reading her statement to the committee.
"We stand in solidarity with the students and families who have been first subjected to abuse and second, denied the dignity of being taken seriously as they tried just to protect their children," she said. "Please imagine finding out that your child was abused at school, was taunted with direct pictures, and then discovering that the very authority figure charged with supporting them was denying the abuse and failing to act."
Committee Chair Dutrochet Djoko said the committee could not take a vote until next month's meeting, but he thanked Bowers and the North Shore NAACP for keeping the issue "on the front burner."
"Sometimes it's exhausting," Dutrochet said. "This is something that happened a couple of years ago. It should be behind us and we should move beyond it and do greater things. But it's also a reminder that this is how we can get complacent. Bringing it forward, as uncomfortable as it is to see those images again, is a call for us to do more."
The report includes several pages from an anonymous Google doc called "the truth." It includes images of text messages allegedly by Danvers hockey players with racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments and images.
"Every time I see those graphic images and those words, it makes me sick, it makes me mad, it makes me angry, it makes me sad," Dutrochet said.
The report also called on the police department and Baldassare to publicly accept accountability for its role in the situation, and for Baldassare to personally apologize to the community and acknowledge the harm that was caused.
In addition, the report recommended that the police department pre-screen applicants for evidence of bias or prejudice before hiring them as police officers; and increase bias and sensitivity training for officers, including hosting a monthly book club on books that help understand Black history.