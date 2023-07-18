SALEM — A 25-year-old Nahant woman was arrested on Friday on drug trafficking charges, including fentanyl, after an investigation by Salem detectives.
Salem police said two detectives were conducting a follow-up drug investigation on Friday when they observed suspicious activity by a vehicle in the area of Ropes Street. After a quick records check indicated the involved vehicle — a BMW X1 — was unregistered, they pulled it over.
The detectives spoke with the owner and operator of the car, and advised her she was operating an unregistered vehicle on a public street. A further investigation revealed she was in possession of approximately 47 grams of fentanyl and 28 grams of crack cocaine, police said. All were packaged for sale at the street level.
The detectives arrested Oona Tims, 25, of Nahant, at the scene and towed her BMW.
Tims was arraigned Monday in Salem District Court on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, and with possession of a Class D narcotic (fentanyl) with intent to distribute. She was also charged with operating an unregistered vehicle.