BEVERLY — Bruce Nardella is the new chairman for the Board of Trustees at Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Nardella, of Beverly, first joined the board in 2018 and succeeds Nancy Palmer, who will remain as a trustee, according to an announcement. The trustees oversee the Northeast Hospital Corp., which includes BayRidge Hospital in Lynn and the Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers in addition to Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert. The local network is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
Nardella, who traces his family roots to Beverly Hospital, has spent his career with organizations focused on helping at-risk youth and people with disabilities. He's worked for The Mentor Network, also known as Civitas Solutions, Inc., since 1996 and has been CEO since 2014. He also worked for the state's Department of Youth Services for 11 years and spent the last two years there as deputy commissioner.
He was also a Beverly city councilor in the 1990s. He has a degree in sociology from Colgate University, a masters of public administration from Harvard University and a masters of education from Boston University with a specialization in public service and the judicial system.
“We are grateful to Bruce for taking on this leadership role, and we extend our gratitude to Nancy Palmer for her many years of leadership and service with our board. We also thank all of our board members for their continued support of our patients, staff and the communities we serve,” said Tom Sands, president of Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals, in a statement. “Our board’s collective talents, passion and ideas have helped our hospitals navigate one of the most challenging times in healthcare, and for that we truly appreciate their service.”
Nardella and his wife Pam were highlighted by Beverly Hospital last February for a sizable donation that helped pay for an expansion to the hospital's Emergency Department. At the time, he explained that it was important, especially amid COVID-19, to have a pandemic-ready ED.
“It has been an honor serving on the board and I appreciate the opportunity to take on this role as chair,” said Nardella in a statement. I look forward to working closely with Tom along with the other board members and the senior leadership team at Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals to help ensure we are providing the highest quality care to the communities in the greater Cape Ann area.”