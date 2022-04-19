PEABODY — A national company headquartered in Phoenix could soon be collecting the trash of thousands of North Shore residents.
Republic Services Inc. has signed an agreement to buy JRM Hauling and Recycling Services Inc., the Peabody-based company that has contracts with several local municipalities for residential trash collection.
The agreement was announced last week in a letter to employees from JRM owners James R. Motzkin and James S. Motzkin. The agreement was first reported by the website Waste Dive.
According to the letter, the deal is scheduled to close in mid-May and is subject to regulatory approval. The sale also includes GreenWorks, JRM’s recycling plant in Peabody.
It is unclear what impact a sale would have on local trash collection. Officials from JRM and Republic did not return messages for this story. Peabody City Councilor David Gamache, who represents the ward where JRM’s headquarters is located and whose brother is the general manager for JRM, said he hopes the transition will be seamless for the city and for residents.
“JRM has done a wonderful job with the city of Peabody and has given the city great rates every time their contract comes up,” Gamache said. “I’m sure the city is going to miss them and I hope Republic continues on with that course.”
Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill said the sale will not affect Beverly’s contract with JRM.
“The new owners will be obligated to honor the contract,” Cahill said. “We look forward to meeting them and getting to work with us.”
Republic Services is an $11 billion company with 35,000 employees, according to its website. It does five million daily pickups in 47 states.
In their letter to employees, the Motzkins, who are father and son, said they have been approached several times over the years about selling their companies but did not give it serious consideration until the middle of last year. They said they were announcing the sale “with mixed emotions.”
“Needing to think about our future and our families, the time had come to sincerely consider selling when we were yet again approached,” they wrote. “The process has been long and difficult, with nothing being guaranteed until every detail is agreed upon.”
The Motzkins said compensation and benefits for the company’s employees “will remain substantially the same for at least one year, unless their union obligations legally require changes before that — which may be the case for some.”
David Gamache said Republic Services is a union company while JRM is not.
JRM Hauling and Recycling was founded in Gloucester in 1995. It has about 350 employees and 300 trucks and provides curbside trash and recycling pickup for 25 communities, according to a bid presentation made by the company to the board of selectmen in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, in 2020.
The company now picks up trash and recycling in Peabody, Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Ipswich, Topsfield, Marblehead, Swampscott and Manchester-by-the-Sea, among other communities. In 2015, the Motzkins opened GreenWorks, a multi-million dollar recycling plant further up Route 1 in Peabody from its headquarters that can process up to 30 tons per hour.
JRM Hauling and Recycling struggled at times to pick up trash during the pandemic. The company posted a message in January that it was facing “significant service delays” due to employees with COVID-19 being out sick.
