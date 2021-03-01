Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. A few flurries are possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.