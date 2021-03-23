Colorado baker sued again over alleged LGBTQ bias

FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2018, file photograph, baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop in Lakewood, Colo. Baker, who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple in 2012 is being sued by a lawyer for declining to make a cake celebrating her gender transition. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 the commission showed anti-religious bias when it sanctioned Phillips. The justices did not rule on the larger issue of whether businesses can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gays or lesbians. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)